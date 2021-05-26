GOT7’s BamBam speaks up about his personal success: “I haven’t yet received recognition in Korea”

GOT7 singer BamBam confesses his wishes to be “properly recognised” in Korea, choosing to focus on his Korean solo activities moving forward.

In a personal interview with Allure, the singer alludes to a difference in reception in both Korea and his home country of Thailand, saying, “I can walk around [in Korea] with ease.” He chuckles before adding, “I can’t do anything in Thailand. Not even go outside the hotel.” When asked if he thought he wasn’t successful in Korea, he responded by saying he “knows” that. Having kickstarted his career as an artist as a member of K-pop group, it seems to the soloist that his work as a singer has yet to be acknowledged in Korea. “Overseas promotions are important, but I want to be properly recognised [in Korea],” expresses BamBam, who then told Allure that he would be focusing on solo activities within Korea.

When he turns 28 in 2025, BamBam would then have officially spent equal amounts of his life in both Thailand and Korea. However, the singer shared that he was more acclimated to the latter, rather than his home country of Thailand. He says, ” You know the stuff that are essential to living such as directions and delivery apps? When I go to Thailand, I’m not so sure. The roads are different and I forget how to get on the subway,” in a translation by Soompi.

Advertisement

BamBam had been announced earlier this week to be making his solo comeback on June 15, as confirmed by his agency Abyss Company. As his first solo release since his department from longtime agency JYP Entertainment, the Thai-born K-pop singer recently divulged to The Korea Herald that he would like to “show different sides of [himself]” through his music.