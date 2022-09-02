GOT7’s JAY B announces Asia leg of ‘Tape: Press Pause’ world tour

South Korean artist JAY B has announced the first leg of his upcoming ‘Tape: Press Pause’ 2022 World Tour, which includes dates in Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Tokyo.

Per an announcement by his label CDNZA Records, the month-long tour is set to kick off on October 1 and end on November 2.

According to the flyer posted on the label’s Twitter profile, JAY B will be performing at the Araneta Coliseum in the Filipino capital on October 1, before taking the stage for two nights at Thailand’s Impact Exhibition Hall in Bangkok on October 15 and 16.

On October 22, JAY B will then be holding a concert in the Kasarianka Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia, and end the Asia leg of the tour in the Toyosu Pit in Tokyo, Japan on November 2. Prior to the dates abroad, JAY B will be performing a local concert at the YES24 Live Hall on September 24.

Is is currently unclear if more dates across the region will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Seoul Concert will be available on September 13 and can be purchased here.

The announcement of the GOT7 leader’s world tour comes less than a week after he announced his second solo EP ‘Be Yourself’ due later this month. On August 29, CDNZA Records said the forthcoming release will land on September 21.

The announcement on the new EP also arrived within a week of JAY B releasing his latest single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his debut under CDNZA records following his departure from H1GHR MUSIC.

The 28-year-old JAY B – real name Lim Jae-beom – released his first EP ‘SOMO:FUME’, which included his debut solo single ‘Switch It Up’.

The Asian dates for JAY B’s ‘Tape: Press Pause’ 2022 world tour are:

October 1 – Araneta Coliseum – Manila, Philippines

October 15 & 16 – Impact Exhibition Hall 5, 6 – Bangkok, Thailand

October 22 – The Kasablanka Hall – Jakarta, Indonesia

november 2 – Toyosu Pit – Tokyo, Japan