GOT7’s JAY B says it “feels surreal” that their reunion actually happened

JAY B has shared how it doesn’t feel real to have finally reunited with boyband GOT7 and released a brand-new project after being apart for so long.

READ MORE: Every GOT7 song ranked in order of greatness

Yesterday (May 23), the septet returned with their brand-new self-titled EP, which featured the title track ‘NANANA’. The project marks GOT7’s first official comeback since departing long-time agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021, after which the seven members embarked on solo careers.

“We told each other that all seven of us should be part of our new mini-album, but it is still surreal to see that we have actually made this happen,” JAY B said of ‘GOT7’ during a recent press conference for the release, per The Korea Times. “I am so relieved that we can release an EP as a septet.”

Advertisement

JAY B later noted that the reunion was possible thanks to the members’ various management companies – all seven GOT7 members signed with different labels following their departure from JYP Entertainment – as well as their new distributor Warner Music Korea, and said that he was “truly thankful”.

Jinyoung later noted that it was difficult to put the EP together, as they “hardly [met] face-to-face” because the members were often in different countries. Taiwanese-American member Mark Tuan and Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang, in particular, had spent a great deal of the past year pursuing solo careers in the US and China.

“Even the members in Seoul could not meet a lot as we had to follow social distancing rules. So we had meetings frequently via video call,” Jinyoung added. “Preparing for our new EP was not easy, but it was not very difficult at the same time, as so many people – including the officials of our new management companies – were really supportive.”

Since returning to Korean, Tuan has hinted that may be staying in the country for the foreseeable future. “I think I may stay in Korea for long, so I brought everything along,” said the Taiwanese-American singer, who had moved back to his hometown of Los Angeles last year.