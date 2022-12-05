GOT7’s Jinyoung announces Manila fanmeet

GOT7 member Jinyoung will be heading to Manila next February for a fanmeet following reports that the singer-actor is preparing to make a comeback.

Jinyoung’s February fanmeet in Manila was announced by organisers PULP Live World on Friday, December 2, though they did not offer any further details including venue or ticketing. It is also currently unknown if the Manila date will be Jinyoung’s only stop in the region.

Here's a secret we don't want to keep to ourselves – PARK @JINYOUNG wants to personally meet you this February 2023. Are you ready to accept this invitation? Stay tuned for more details and get ready for #PARKJINYOUNGinMNL2023. 💚 pic.twitter.com/J9zHIJUNmy — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 2, 2022

Last month, reports emerged claiming that Jinyoung was preparing to release a solo album sometime in January 2023. While no further details such as tracklisting and guest features, if any, about the upcoming project were shared, Jinyoung reportedly participated in writing and composing the songs on the album himself, with an eye on a world tour later in the year.

Jinyoung’s agency BH Entertainment has since confirmed the reports of the new album and tour, alongside plans to hold a fanmeet in Seoul, South Korea to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut next year.

He previously released the single ‘Dive’ in July 2021, which was his first solo single since he parted ways with JYP Entertainment last year and his first solo project since 2018’s ‘Hold Me’ for the YouTube Premium series Top Management.

BH Entertainment was recently forced to address Jinyoung’s military enlistment date on November 25 following reports that Jinyoung was preparing to start his mandatory military service sometime in March 2023. A representative clarified that “Park Jinyoung’s precise enlistment date has not yet been set, but he will diligently carry out his military duty.”