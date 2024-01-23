NewsMusic News

GOT7’s Youngjae announces solo 2024 ‘Inside Out’ Asia tour

Including dates in Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand and more

By Puah Ziwei
youngjae 2024 tour concert
GOT7's Youngjae in 2022. Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

GOT7 member Youngjae has announced his upcoming solo 2024 ‘Inside Out’ Asia tour.

On January 22, GOT7’s Youngjae announced the first four concerts of his upcoming Asia tour in 2024, titled ‘Inside Out’. It’ll kick off on February 18 at the Taipei International Convention Center in Taipei, Taiwan.

In the same month, the K-pop singer will also play the New Frontier Theater in Manila, the Philippines. Thereafter, the tour will head to Thailand, Bangkok for a two-night concert at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

According to the poster for Youngjae’s 2024 ‘Inside Out’ Asia tour, the tour will “continue” with more concerts to be revealed soon. Ticketing details for the current dates have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for GOT7 Youngjae’s solo 2024 ‘Inside Out’ Asia tour are:

FEBRUARY 2024
18: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei International Convention Center
24: Manila, the Philippines, New Frontier Theater

MARCH 2024
16: Thailand, Bangkok, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center
17: Thailand, Bangkok, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

In other touring news, EXO member Baekhyun has announced his upcoming 2024 ‘Lonsdaleite’ Asia tour. It’ll kick off in March with performances in Seoul, before heading to Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and more.

Meanwhile, K-R&B singer DEAN and South Korean rapper Tabber have announced their upcoming concert in Singapore. Notably, both artists are signed under the label you.will.knovv.

Elsewhere, South Korean band CNBLUE has announced their upcoming 2024 ‘CNBLUENTITY’ Asia tour, with concerts in Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia and more.

