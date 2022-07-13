GOT7’s Yugyeom to perform in the Phillippines this August

GOT7’s Kim Yugyeom will be performing in the Philippines in August.

The K-pop idol will be playing the New Frontier Theater on August 19 at 7pm local time. Tickets run from PHP 4,500 to PHP9,000, and go on sale via Ticketnet on July 17 at 12pm.

.@YUGYEOM's all about you, Manila. And he wants you around in his upcoming show with us at the @NewFrontierPh this August 19 (Fri) 7pm Tickets on sale July 17, 12NN via @TicketNetPH online/outlets nationwide.#YUGEOMLIVEINMANILA pic.twitter.com/qvczMDS6yb — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) July 12, 2022

The announcement follows the news that Yugyeom would be performing in Bangkok for the first time next month. After his first show – scheduled for August 27 – was sold out, a second concert on August 28 was added. Find out more here.

With the solo performance, Yugyeom will become the fourth GOT7 member who has performed in the nation, following visits scheduled by BamBam, Jackson Wang, and Youngjae.

Jackson Wang and BamBam will be performing with YG Entertainment boyband TREASURE at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 29, as part of the 2022 K-Pop Masterz concert scheduled for Manila. Ahead of the show, BamBam also announced fansign events in Cebu and Manila on July 26 and 28 respectively.

Youngjae will also be heading to Manila for a mini-concert and fansign event at the New Frontier Theater on July 23. It follows his earlier announcements in June that he would be playing shows in Bangkok and Singapore later this month.

Yugyeom debuted with GOT7 in 2014. He and the rest of the group left their former management JYP Entertainment in 2021. In an interview earlier in May, GOT7’s JAY B shared that their decision to leave their former agency was guided by a desire for divergent future plans, despite the group receiving an offer that “wasn’t bad”.

GOT7 released their self-titled comeback EP in May. It marked their 12th Korean-language EP, and featured the single ‘Nanana’.