Grace Jones announces huge show at Halifax Piece Hall

Grace Jones has announced a new concert at West Yorkshire’s Halifax Piece Hall, as part of the venue’s Live at the Piece Hall series in the Summer of 2024.

The Jamaican musician and fashion icon will be performing at The Piece Hall’s massive, 66,000 square-foot courtyard on Saturday, June 22. Three tiers of tickets will be made available, namely General Admission, which simply allows entry into the courtyard, Balcony Tickets, which entitle holders to access to the venue’s balcony level and an exclusive bar, and Live at Lounge, which allows holders access into an exclusive VIP area.

General ticket sales for the event will be made available via Ticketmaster on Friday, January 26 at 10AM, local time. However, members of The Piece Hall’s Club 1779 can now purchase presale tickets. Interested patrons can sign up for the membership here.

Advertisement

Grace Jones is the latest act announced to play the Live at the Piece Hall series. This year’s edition will also feature performances from Blondie, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rogers and Chic, Crowded House, Bryan Adams, Underworld, Rick Astley, Loyle Carner, Tom Jones, IDLES, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Korn, and more. More information about the concert series can be found on The Piece Hall’s official website.

In 2023, the ‘Pull Up To The Bumper’ singer played a handful of festival dates, including Cheshire’s Bluedot Festival alongside Pavement, Roisin Murphy, Leftfield, Max Richter, Young Fathers, Django Django, and more. She also headlined East Sussex’s Love Supreme alongside fellow headliner Little Simz, Yussef Dayes, Greentea Peng and more.

The previous year, she also curated the 2022 edition of Meltdown Festival, which was delayed by two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That festival featured performances from Peaches, Hot Chip, Dry Cleaning, Angélique Kidjo, Sky Ferreira, and more. She was also given a guest feature on Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’, on the track ‘MOVE’.

Jones’ performance at the 2022 Meltdown Festival was awarded five stars by NME, with El Hunt praising the chaotic energy she brought to the stage, writing: “As a pair of pleading Southbank staff helplessly look on, she closes with a lone rendition of ‘La Vie En Rose’ (originally by Édith Piaf) with lit cigarette in hand, before nonchalantly ambling off stage mere seconds before she’s shut down. It’s Grace Jones’ world, and we’re just living in it.”