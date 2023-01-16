Gracenote and Chito Miranda pen ode to movie marathon dates in ‘Content Ako Sa’yo’

Filipino band Gracenote and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda have teamed up again for their third collaboration, ‘Content Ako Sa’yo.’

The music video, which premiered on January 13, tells the story of a relationship built on movie marathons. Gracenote and Miranda take the role of a band that serenade the couple while dining at a restaurant.

The two acts first joined forces for ‘Bakit Ganyan Ka’ in 2019. Their next collaboration was ‘Until Now,’ which was featured on Parokya ni Edgar’s 11th studio album, ‘Borbolen.’ It was the band’s first album in five years. In NME’s review of the album, Khyne Palumar wrote, “‘Borbolen’ is packed to the gills with emotions and stylistic textures that tick vital boxes: wit, humour, heart. We’ll need all three as we venture into 2022.”

UP FAIR lemme hear you screammm — Gracenote (@GracenotePH) January 14, 2023

In other news, Gracenote teased that they will be performing in one of the advocacy concerts under the University of the Philippines’ UP Fair, which takes place from February 13 to 17. The annual fair features concerts with specific advocacies held throughout the week. More details on their set time and which day of UP Fair they will be performing on have yet to be announced.