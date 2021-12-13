Gracenote release emotional, stripped-back new single, ‘Apektado’

Filipino synth-pop-punk band Gracenote have dropped the new single ‘Apektado’.

The single arrived on digital music platforms last Friday (December 10) as the follow-up to their previous 2021 single ‘City of Vulnerability’.

Its stripped-back, melancholic sound marks a departure from the heavy electronic stylings of the band’s 2020 album ‘Small World’. The track begins with acoustic guitars gently complementing the plaintive voice of frontwoman Eunice Jorge, before the whole band come in to make the song a power ballad.

On ‘Apektado’ (‘Affected’ in Filipino), Jorge sings about watching her lover grow apart from her as he gets closer to someone else. “Pagkausap na kita / Iniisip mo sya / ‘Di mo man ito aminin / ‘Di na mahalaga / Pagkasama mo sya / Andun na ang yung says / ‘Di mo na ako naiisip / ‘Di na ba mahalaga?” she sings – “When I’m talking to you / You’re only thinking of her / Although you don’t want to admit it, it’s no longer important to you / Whenever you’re with her / You have your happiness / You’re no longer thinking of me / Is it still important?”

“Apektado ako sa into” she admits – “I’m affected by you two.”

Listen to ‘Apektado’ below.

Gracenote released ‘Small World’, their first album in four years, back in February 2020, but were unable to tour in support of the album due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band have since been promoting the album with content on their social media channels, including music videos and acoustic performances of the album. They most recently released the music video for ‘Invincible’ on November 1.