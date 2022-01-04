Grammy Awards 2022 “likely” to be postponed due to COVID concerns

The Grammy Awards are “likely” to be postponed for a second year running due to concerns around the Omicron variant of COVID, it’s been reported.

The 64th Grammys ceremony is currently due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Justin Bieber are among those leading the 2022 nominations.

According to Billboard, multiple sources have claimed that this year’s awards are set to be pushed back to a later date. One source with “direct knowledge” told the outlet that the delay is “looking likely”.

The Recording Academy is yet to officially comment on the reports.

It comes after the Grammys 2021 were moved from January 31 to March 14 as a result of coronavirus-enforced restrictions, which resulted in a scaled-back version of the annual event. Organisers made the announcement on January 5, 2021.

Comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah is due to return for presenting duties for a second consecutive year. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening,” said Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Jay-Z earned three nominations for the 2022 ceremony, setting a new Grammys record by surpassing Quincy Jones for the most nominations in the history of the awards with 83 nods to date.

Elsewhere, Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus reacted to being snubbed by the Grammys 2022. MGK and Cyrus both released albums within the eligibility period (September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) with ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and ‘Plastic Hearts’ respectively.

Last month saw Marilyn Manson lose his Grammy nomination for his contribution to Kanye West‘s ‘Jail’.