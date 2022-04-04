Grammys 2022 memorialises Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

The Grammys 2022 memorialised Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins with a special tribute at the Las Vegas ceremony tonight (April 3).

The iconic drummer died on March 25 at the age of 50. He was found in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the band were were set to headline a festival in the city as part of a South American tour.

“This was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters,” host Trevor Noah explained during the ceremony. “We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy awards earlier today.

“But they are, of course, not here due to the passing of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the world. We’d like to take a moment now to remember Taylor.”

The audience at home and watching on TV were then shown a montage of footage of Hawkins performing and backstage, with Foo Fighters song ‘My Hero’ soundtracking it. A larger In Memoriam segment followed, remembering more of the music world’s lost stars from the last 12 months.

Earlier in the ceremony, Billie Eilish also paid tribute to Hawkins during her performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’. For the appearance, the pop star wore a t-shirt with the late rockstar on.

As Noah referenced when introducing the In Memoriam section, Foo Fighters won three Grammys tonight, including Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’, Best Rock Performance for ‘Making A Fire’ and Best Rock Song for ‘Waiting On A War’.

The Grammys 2022 is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight, after the show was postponed from its planned January event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Other performers set to appear tonight include Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, and more.

Silk Sonic opened the show with a performance of ‘777’, while Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful version of her breakout single ‘Drivers License’. BTS, meanwhile, became undercover agents for a stunning rendition of ‘Butter’, and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow teamed up for a grand performance.

Nas dipped into his back catalogue for his performance, while Lady Gaga paid tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett.

Winners so far tonight include Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic with three awards each and Kanye West with two. Keep up with all of the winners as they are announced here.