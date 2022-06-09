Grammys announce new awards for 2023 including Songwriter Of The Year

The Recording Academy have announced details of brand new Grammy Awards for the 2023 ceremony.

The new categories include Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media, while a Special Merit Award will be handed out for Best Song For Social Change.

“We’re so excited to honour these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration,” Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The Academy’s top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry.”

See the full list of new categories and the explainers from the Recording Academy below.

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Recognises the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting honouring the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year.

Best Alternative Music Performance

A track and single category that recognises the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Americana Performance

A track and single Category that recognises artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Advertisement

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Recognises excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

An album Category that recognises excellence in spoken word albums specific to the performance of poetry with or without music.

Special Merit Award: Best Song For Social Change

This Special Merit Award will be determined by a blue ribbon committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees. Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy.

The 2022 Grammys were held at the start of April this year. The big winners of the night included Jon Batiste with five awards, Silk Sonic with four and Olivia Rodrigo with three. You can catch up with all of the winners from the night here.

Performances came from BTS, who turned undercover agents, Billie Eilish, who paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, H.E.R.’s star-studded appearance, Silk Sonic’s mood-setting opener, Justin Bieber’s soulful version of ‘Peaches’ and more.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also delivered a video message to the event, urging the world to support his country as the Russian invasion of it continues.

The Grammys also remembered Taylor Hawkins, following his death on March 25 at the age of 50. Foo Fighters – who won three awards at this year’s event – were scheduled to perform but pulled out due to the drummer’s passing.