Grammys chief discusses Marilyn Manson nomination: “We won’t look back at people’s history”

The boss of the Grammys has responded to Marilyn Manson being nominated for an award at the 2022 ceremony.

As revealed yesterday (November 23), Manson is nominated for a 2022 Grammy for his work as a featured artist and songwriter on Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA’, which is on the shortlist for Album Of The Year.

Manson is currently facing four sexual assault lawsuits, after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, among other women, publicly made allegations against him in February.

Asked by The Wrap about Manson being nominated for a Grammy, The Recording Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the Grammys “won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration.”

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria,” he added. “If it is, they can submit for consideration.”

Mason added: “What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”

In April, Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco sued Manson – alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking – months after going public with her claims. In May, Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters sued the singer for sexual assault, battery, and harassment.

The most recent lawsuit was filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges.

Manson has denied all allegations, claiming that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement” by launching a “co-ordinated attack against him.”

Last week (November 20), a lawyer for Manson said the singer is open to settlement discussions with a Jane Doe ex-girlfriend who claims he raped her in 2011.

At a court hearing in Los Angeles on November 19, defence lawyer Stephen D. Rothschild said the rock star (real name Brian Warner) is open to talks with the anonymous former partner. He also said that “a global mediation” might “be in the cards” for other accusers.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.