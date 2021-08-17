GRAY confesses his feelings in MV for ‘Make Love’ featuring Zion.T

South Korean rapper, R&B singer and producer GRAY has dropped the music video for his new single ‘Make Love’ featuring Zion.T.

On August 17, GRAY released the video treatment for his latest single ‘Make Love’, one of two title tracks from his new studio album ‘grayground.’, which dropped at the same time.

Starring actress Go Min-si (Sweet Home), GRAY professes his love via an old-school cassette tape in the music video. The feel-good track combining the voices of GRAY and South Korean R&B musician Zion.T plays as the video switches between scenes in a record store, retro-themed diner, and house party.

“Make love, ain’t got no time to waste, girl / Don’t waste your time, girl / Make love, ain’t got no time to ain’t got no time to waste, girl / Let’s make love,” they croon sweetly to the funky, upbeat instrumental.

Over the past week, the singer also released music videos for the tracks ‘I Don’t Love You’ featuring rapper Coogie and ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ featuring K-Hip-Hop artist Yeomdda. The video for the album’s first title track ‘Party For The Night’ featuring Loco and Lee Hi also dropped on August 13.

‘grayground.’ marks GRAY’s first-ever full-length release since his debut in 2012. The 11-track record features a string of collaborations with several artists, including pH-1, DeVita, and Hoody.

The 34-year old has worked with a variety of artists, including DPR LIVE, Sik-K, and former SISTAR member Hyolyn. He is also known for his frequent features in music by fellow AOMG label mates such as Jay Park, Loco and Elo. Notably, GRAY has also composed music for K-pop idols such as boyband OnlyOneOf (‘Angel’), and EXO sub-unit EXO-SC’s 2020 single ‘1 Billion Views’.

In other K-pop news, H1GHR MUSIC soloist and GOT7 member JAY B has announced the title of his upcoming debut EP. Titled ‘SOMO:FUME’, — an acronym for ‘Style Of My Own: Fume’ — the forthcoming record is slated to drop on August 26 at 6pm KST.