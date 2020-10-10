Green Day announce 25th anniversary ‘Insomniac’ reissue

Green Day have announced that they will be releasing a 25th anniversary reissue of their fourth studio album ‘Insomniac’.

First released on October 10, 1995, the follow-up to the band’s landmark album ‘Dookie’ peaked at Number Two on the Billboard 200 chart and features the singles ‘Stuck With Me’, ‘Walking Contradiction’ and ‘Geek Stink Breath’.

Yesterday (October 9), Green Day took to Instagram to announce a reissue of the album that will be pressed on translucent orange vinyl and feature live tracks from their 1996 Prague show at Sportovni Hala.

“Well, well… where has the time gone?!” the post began. “Insomniac turns a quarter-century old tomorrow!!”

“Celebrating by releasing a double LP pressed on translucent orange vinyl and includes the cover art printed on prismatic silver foil. LP 1 is a remastered version of the album. LP 2 includes live tracks from the legendary 1996 Prague show on the A Side along with an etching on the B Side. Just note, due to COVID-19 production delays, vinyl will not ship until early 2021. Up on store.greenday.com now.”

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has announced an album compiling his ‘No Fun Mondays’ cover versions.

The musician launched the weekly series at the beginning of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown back in March, and shared its final instalment – a take on Billy Bragg’s ‘A New England’ – in July.