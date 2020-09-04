Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong shares cover of Wreckless Eric’s ‘Whole Wide World’

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has released a cover of Wreckless Eric’s ‘Whole Wide World’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The cover arrives as part of the Amazon Original cover series, which has seen James Bay cover The Shirelles and Perfume Genius cover Mazzy Star, amongst others.

Armstrong’s is the latest to arrive in the series and sees the star give 1977 single a modern punk makeover. Listen to it below now.

Advertisement

Wreckless Eric has responded to the new version of his song. “I love this,” he said of Armstrong’s version. “The most punk rock version ever!”

The cover is one of many the Green Day frontman has shared this year. Armstrong has used the coronavirus pandemic to release a steady stream of his own takes on popular songs in the ‘No Fun Mondays’ series.

“While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life,” he told fans when he started the series in March. “Family, friends and of course music. I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”

Over the months, he has covered the likes of Johnny Thunders, The Bangles and Kim Wilde. His most recent one came in the form of a new take on The Equals’ ‘Police On My Back’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Armstrong gave Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden his seal of approval earlier this week (September 1). “I am wholeheartedly backing JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT,” he wrote on Instagram.

“KAMALA HARRIS FOR VICE PRESIDENT.. I have not a single reservation in my mind. All of my enthusiasm is for BIDEN/HARRIS! TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO. America cannot afford another 4 years of Trump in office. Our democracy is at stake. Our earth is at stake. We need health care for all. We need justice. We need peace. We need police reform.”