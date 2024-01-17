Green Day confirm they’ll be playing ‘Dookie’ and ‘American Idiot’ in full on 2024 ‘Saviors’ world tour

Green Day have confirmed that they will be playing ‘Dookie’ and ‘American Idiot’ in their entirety during their 2024 ‘Saviors‘ world tour.

The band took to their official Twitter account to announce that at each night of their forthcoming ‘Saviours’ tour, they will be playing their 1994 and 2004 LPs in full as well as other old and new tracks.

“BIG news! Each night of The Saviors Tour we’re playing both Dookie AND American Idiot in full AND a bunch of your other favorites new and old all summer long all fueled by @MonsterEnergy. You’re not going to want to miss this one!,” read the tweet they shared.

The band will be embarking on a huge world tour this year in support of the album, while also celebrating 30 years of ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of ‘American Idiot’.

Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, Maid Of Ace, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas are set to join as support across select dates and tickets can be found here.

Green Day – comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – have previously shared that their 14th LP ‘Saviours’ is the one that “bridges the gap” between fan-favourites ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’.

“I think that this record is sort of the best of everything that Green Day has,” Armstrong told 102.1 The Edge when asked if the band ever considered ‘Saviors’ as a “part two” of ‘American Idiot’.

“[It’s] the 30 years of experience that we have, kind of come together. Whether it’s something from ‘Dookie’ or American Idiot’, I think somehow we were able to bridge the gap in making something that is like an essential record for us.”

Reviewing ‘Saviors’, NME said: “There’s some serendipity in the band hitting the road to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of ‘American Idiot’ later this summer. Not only does ‘Saviors’ spiritually bridge the gap between the two, but it uses the palette of the best of the band to tell us something else.

“Look to the artwork: ‘Dookie’ was a cheeky carpet-bombing of shit, ‘American Idiot’ was a hand grenade, ‘Saviors’ is an act of defiance met with a shrug; a band saying, “We’re still here and we’re still fucked”.

In other news, Armstrong recently shared that his past drinking problems were related to issues with stage fright.

The singer entered rehab in 2012 after an onstage meltdown during a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. He then returned to the stage with Green Day the following year, and has spoken openly about his recovery since.