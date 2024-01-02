Green Day hit out at Donald Trump during New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance

Green Day have taken a shot at former United States president Donald Trump during their performance at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

During the band’s set at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve – hosted by Ryan Seacrest – the band’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, altered the lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to become “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda”.

The song, originally written as a diss against George W. Bush, now incorporates a mention of Trump’s presidential rally slogan, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA).

Watch a clip of the moment below.

"I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda…" -Green Day on New Year's #RockinEve tonight. pic.twitter.com/KdQua9QsFe — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) January 1, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Green Day have taken jabs at Trump. At the American Music Awards (AMA) in 2016, the legendary punk trio led a chant of “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” in protest against the then-President electoral candidate.

In August last year, the band announced a limited-time sale of a t-shirt featuring Donald Trump‘s mugshot for charity. The t-shirt, titled Ultimate Nimrod, used Trump’s viral mugshot to recreate their iconic ‘Nimrod’ cover, with the album’s title covering Trump’s face.

It came after Donald Trump’s mugshot turned into a viral meme following his arrest that same month. On August 24, the former US president surrendered in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Trump had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail, and now awaits trial. He later described the case as “a travesty of justice”.

Green Day are next set to release their forthcoming album ‘Saviors’, via Warner/Reprise on January 19. The album is led by the singles ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’, ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’ and ‘Dilemma’.