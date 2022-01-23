Green Day preview new music in latest “1972” clip

Green Day have previewed a snippet of new music in their latest “1972” teaser clip – check it out below.

Last month, the band shared a short clip of them recording music at London’s RAK Studios, set to what could be a new song. At one point in the clip the numbers “1972” flash up on screen.

They followed it up earlier this month with a mysterious split-screen teaser which sees frontman Billie Joe Armstrong strumming an acoustic riff as black and white archive footage plays backwards. The numbers “1972” once again appear.

Green Day have now shared another teaser clip, giving fans a little more of a look at what appears to be incoming new music.

All three members of the band can be seen discussing a melody and rehearsing as a track that sounds reminiscent of ‘The Static Age’ from 2009’s ‘21st Century Breakdown‘ plays over the top of the video. Midway through, bassist Mike Dirnt sprays “1972” onto a wall before spraying the camera lens with what appears to be the number 3.

You can see the latest teaser below:

The band’s recent teasers have led to fans speculating that the rock titans have written and recorded a new album, with many trying to work out the meaning of “1972”.

One fan pointed out that all three members of the band – Armstrong, Dirnt and Tré Cool – were born in 1972, with another fan adding: “1972? 50th birthday special?”

Fans on Reddit have also pointed out that the dates all three teaser clips have been posted make up “1972” when put together: “First post was posted December (19th) Then the Second was posted January (7th) 3rd post on January (22) Soooo 1972.”

Green Day’s last album was 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Andrew Trendell praised it for being a “good old knees-up”, free from the group’s usual politics.”

“Green Day have been bold and brazen and free of pretence,” he wrote. “Their intent is laid bare when comparing two of the band’s record sleeves: ‘American Idiot’ was a heart like a hand grenade, ‘Father Of All’ is a unicorn puking a rainbow. Don’t try to make sense of it. Just enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Green Day are among a number of new names added to the 2022 edition of Rock In Rio in Brazil.

The legendary Rio De Janeiro festival will take place from September 2-4 and 8-11 next year, and already features the likes of Post Malone, Iron Maiden and Måneskin alongside Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato.