Listen to Green Day’s unheard ‘Dookie’ demos, outtakes and live tracks from 30th anniversary reissue

Green Day have released the 30th anniversary reissue of their classic 1994 album ‘Dookie’ – listen to previously unheard demos, outtakes and live tracks below.

The new collection features two seminal live recordings: ‘Live At Woodstock (1994)’ (for the first time on DSPs), and the previously unreleased ‘Live In Barcelona (June 5, 1994)’.

There are also previously unheard demo versions of songs including ‘Haushinka’, ‘J.A.R.’ and ‘On The Wagon’, all of which have seen releases across the band’s back catalogue over the years (such as ‘Haushinka’ on Green Day’s 1997 album ‘Nimrod’).

Fans of the band will not have heard the full breadth of demos and outtakes from the ‘Dookie’ era until today (September 29) when the 30th anniversary reissue album was released.

Last month the band shared 4-track demos under the title ‘Dookie (30th Anniversary 4-Track Demos) with songs including ‘Burnout’, ‘When I Come Around’, ‘She’ and ‘Basket Case’.

Earlier this month they posted three outtakes from the 30th anniversary reissue: a cover of Rufus Thomas’ 1963 track ‘Walking The Dog’; and hi-fi studio versions of ‘Christie Road’ (which initially appeared on debut album ‘Kerplunk’), and ‘409 In Your Coffeemaker’ (from 1990 EP ‘Slappy’).

‘Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)’ comes as a limited-edition six LP vinyl box set, a four-CD box set, and is also available digitally.

A special edition of the Vinyl set, which features each record pressed on a different shade of brown vinyl, is also for sale on the Green Day web store as well as in indie record shops.

Find out the full details of the new release including the tracklist here.

In other news, Green Day are selling ‘Nimrod’ merchandise with Donald Trump’s mugshot for charity.