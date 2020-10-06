Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has announced an album compiling his ‘No Fun Mondays’ cover versions.

The musician launched the weekly series at the beginning of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown back in March, and shared its final instalment – a take on Billy Bragg‘s ‘A New England’ – in July.

Today (October 6), Armstrong has revealed that his ‘No Fun Mondays’ album will be released on November 27, boasting all 14 songs from the project.

The collection includes ‘Manic Monday’(originally by The Bangles), ‘Kids In America’ (Kim Wilde) and ‘Police On My Back’ (The Equals). You can see the full tracklist below.

A limited-edition, baby blue vinyl of the ‘No Fun Mondays’ album, complete with a glow-in-the-dark cover, will also be available to purchase through Green Day’s official web store.

“While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music,” Armstrong explained in a statement. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”

The ‘No Fun Mondays’ tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’

2. ‘War Stories’

3. ‘Manic Monday’

4. ‘Corpus Christi’

5. ‘That Thing You Do!’

6. ‘Amico’

7. ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Round A Memory’

8. ‘Kids in America’

9. ‘Not That Way Anymore’

10. ‘That’s Rock’N’Roll’

11. ‘Gimme Some Truth’

12. ‘Whole Wide World’

13. ‘Police On My Back’

14. ‘A New England’

Last month, Billie Joe Armstrong released a cover of Wreckless Eric’s ‘Whole Wide World’ as part of the Amazon Original series.