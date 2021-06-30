Green Day’s Mike Dirnt teases “new music and adventures”

Green Day‘s Mike Dirnt has teased that new music could be on the horizon.

The pop-punk trio – completed by Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool – returned with the single ‘Pollyanna’ last month, which followed on from February’s ‘Here Comes The Shock’. Their latest album, ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’, came out in early 2020.

Speaking to the band’s own Oakland Coffee company for its ‘Morning Roast’ interview series, Dirnt was asked what he had coming up that he was most looking forward to.

“New music… and unknown adventures,” he replied.

Our brand new “Morning Roasts” series just went live on the #OaklandCoffeeHouse ! We’re interviewing your favorite artists, athletes, and adventurers to learn what wakes them up and gets them going. ⚡️ ☕️⚡️#OaklandCoffee #MorningRoastshttps://t.co/xxj7mTMxFf pic.twitter.com/F3ZQXyljHF — Oakland Coffee (@OaklandCoffee) June 26, 2021

Quizzed on where he finds inspiration, the bassist said: “Individual expression, anything from music, and architecture, to cooking or gardening. I’m inspired by people with a unique take on life and the things they do.”

Frontman Armstrong has also participated in the same coffee Q&A, in which he explained that “inspiration comes in all forms”.

“It could be hearing a new song, it could be going surfing, it could be hanging out with my dogs,” he said. “I could just be hanging out with my friends and playing music together.”

He continued: “Inspiration is sort of overrated. I’d prefer to work. When you work with music and art, you usually come up with something you love. And that’s what inspires you to keep doing what you love.”

Last year saw Armstrong reveal that he’d been writing a lot of new music during lockdown. Speaking to NME, he said: “I’ve been writing a lot. I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.

“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens. That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”

Armstrong added: “With the new stuff that I’m writing, I don’t know – a lot of it is kind of more self-deprecating and funny [than the last album]. Not that I’m doing a comedy record or anything. On one hand it feels autobiographical and funny, but on the other when you look at it you can put a social commentary twist to it.”

Meanwhile, Green Day are set to headline Rock am Ring and Rock im Park next year alongside Muse and Volbeat.

The band’s lengthy run of shows with Fall Out Boy and Weezer – the Hella Mega Tour – will touch down in the UK next summer, having been postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.