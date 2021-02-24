Green Day’s ‘secret’ side project The Network announce ‘Tonight Show’ performance

The Network, the not-so-secret side project of Green Day, will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (February 26).

The band released their latest album ‘Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!’ in December, marking their first full-length LP since 2003’s ‘Money Money 2020’. They also dropped the ‘Trans Am’ EP in November.

The Network are now set to perform on the Fallon-hosted Tonight Show later this week, with the US chat show’s website confirming their booking.

“The Network is a six-piece new wave band, rumoured to be a secret project of the well-known band Green Day,” a brief bio on the band states on the Tonight Show‘s website.

The performance will be The Network’s first live appearance since they supported Green Day in San Francisco on October 13, 2005.

Speaking about their recently released comeback album, The Network said in a statement: “Back in 2003 we, The Network, warned mankind of the fate they would meet in the year 2020.

“To no surprise 2020 is upon us and it looks exactly as our prophecy predicted. As one final warning on December 4, 2020, we will release ‘Money Money 2020 Pt II: We Told Ya So!’. We are at Threat Level Midnight.”

Earlier this week Green Day released their first new music of 2021 in the form of the single ‘Here Comes The Shock’.

The band also played their first live show in almost a year earlier this month as part of the annual NFL Honors show, during which they performed the songs ‘Holiday’, ‘Basket Case’ and ‘Still Breathing’ outside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.