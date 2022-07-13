Greggs take swipe at Kanye’s new Yeezy shoes for looking like sausage rolls

Greggs have poked fun at Kanye West‘s new Yeezy shoes in a response to a photo posted on Twitter.

Yeezy Mafia tweeted on Monday (July 11): “HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE SULFUR SO FAR?”, to which Greggs replied: “Two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack”.

This prompted numerous responses to the post, with one person tweeting: “Just need to pop it in the oven to warm up loool.”

Another person added: “Whatever you do, don’t chew the shoes”, while a third wrote: “Kanye get these in vegan?” There were also comparisons made to Cornish pasties and Crocs.

The Yeezy 450 Sulfur shoe was announced in May and features a unique-looking design in tonal cream. It has one piece Primeknit uppers with tightened bands around the ankle and an EVA foam outsole. It has a retail price of $200 (£170).

Last month, West called out Adidas over their recently-released Adilette 22 slide sandals, saying the shoe is “a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves”.

“I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more,” West wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll [lose] their contract or be called crazy.”

West goes on to say that the shoes “represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent” before describing them as “a fake Yeezy”. West ends the caption by telling Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted to “come talk to” him directly.

Elsewhere, West has a feature on Cardi B‘s new single ‘Hot Shit’, lifted from the rapper’s forthcoming album.

The track, which was first confirmed during an advert at the 2022 BET Awards, was produced by hip-hop juggernaut Tay Kieth. On it, Cardi brings her signature bravado before welcoming Lil Durk and West for their own flow-switching verses.

In an interview with Zane Lowe following the release of the single, Cardi described West as “an amazing, sweet person”. “I wish a lot of people [could] have conversations with him so they could just see the real him,” she said.