Greta Van Fleet announce rescheduled tour dates following Josh Kiszka’s ruptured ear drum

Greta Van Fleet have announced the rescheduled dates of their tour, which they recently postponed due to singer Josh Kiszka rupturing his eardrum.

Kiszka initially announced the injury on social media last month (October 18), saying that their shows in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville would be rescheduled to later dates.

After returning to play six dates late last month, the band then postponed the remaining four shows of their North American tour.

In a video message, Kiszka said that the last couple of shows had been “beautiful and awe-inspiring” but that while his eardrum was continuing to heal it was still causing him “a great deal of physical pain”. He also thanked fans for their support during a “truly humbling year”.

The band have now announced that the rescheduled dates will take place in March 2023 – see full dates below and find tickets here.

Greta Van Fleet are still due to play two nights in Atlantic City as well as dates in New Jersey and Los Angeles – all scheduled for December. Tickets to those dates can still be purchased here.

The tour comes in support of the band’s 2021 album, ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’. In an interview with NME Greta Van Fleet said the band’s sophomore studio album “was really liberating. We knew exactly what we were going to do – we were gonna create an album that was big and unfuckwithable”.

In other news, the band were recently announced as part of Metallica‘s forthcoming ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert.

The show, which is set to go ahead at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 16, will be streamed on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel at 5.30pm local time.

Greta Van Fleet will provide support and Jimmy Kimmel will host the benefit concert. All proceeds will go to the band’s charity All Within My Hands. Any remaining tickets for the concert can be purchased here.