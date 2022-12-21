Greta Van Fleet say their upcoming third album is “nearing completion”

Greta Van Fleet have provided an update on their imminent third album, revealing that the project is “nearing completion and we’re very excited about it”.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Greta Van Fleet

Van Fleet drummer Danny Wagner offered the update during an interview with Heavy Consequence earlier this month (December 17). “We are wrapping [the album] up as we speak,” Wagner teased, before his bandmate Sam Kiszka elaborated on the imminent LP’s sound. “It’s conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound”, Kiszka said.

The Van Fleet bassist went on to reveal that the as-yet untitled album will expand on the band’s sound “because we’re the best musicians we’ve ever been.” Kiszka’s comments echo those he made about the upcoming album in a September episode of the Kyle Meredith With … podcast. During that interview, Kiszka said “[the band is] bringing our heads back to that garage time” and “making [the album] exciting and raw and energetic.”

Advertisement

While a release date for the album has yet to be announced, the project will mark Van Fleet’s third full-length studio effort, following on from 2018’s ‘Anthem of the Peaceful Army’ and 2021’s ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’. The Michigan four-piece spent much of this year touring in support of ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’, but were forced to postpone some dates until March of next year after vocalist Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum on stage in Maine.

Last week, Van Fleet served as the support act for Metallica’s ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. All proceeds from the event went towards Metallica’s charity All Within My Hands, which is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education.

In a two-star review of Van Fleet’s sophomore album, NME wrote that “despite the abundance of material provided over the past few years, ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’ is a mixed bag of heavy metaphor and lazy observation.”