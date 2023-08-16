Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka says “huge weight was lifted” after coming out

Greta Van Fleet‘s frontman Josh Kiszka has shared that it felt like a “huge weight was lifted” after he came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Greta Van Fleet

The singer took to his Instagram back in June to write that he has been “in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years”. He also said that those close to him were aware but “it’s important to me to share publicly”.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Kiszka said he was concerned he would have a target on his back: “You really feel that way, which is unfortunate, but it’s true.”

@sweetpeasalena A fan group passed out thousands of slips of paper last njght in Nashville to create the rainbow during Light My Love. It made me weep to see an arena full of people support Josh – and the entire queer community- with such love. I hope @Greta Van Fleet had as much fun as I did. It was amazing! #gretavanfleet #doitjakey #nashville #pride ♬ original sound – SweetPeaSaLena

Advertisement

He continued: “Everything had been met with love and acceptance and humility and respect, and that was a huge wave of reassurance that things are moving in the right direction. As a performer and as an entertainer, a huge weight was lifted. Because ultimately as an artist or just as a person, we all want to be understood to some degree.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he recalled how at the band’s show on July 24 in Nashville, Tennessee, fans held up coloured pieces of paper in front of their phone flashlights in order to create a rainbow-coloured effect around the venue.

Kiszka said he became emotional during the performance due to the support from their fans. “The fact that that many people could communicate and coordinate to make that happen was extraordinary,” he said.

“It was really difficult for me to keep it together, and this sounds very deep, but the song took on new meaning in that moment. I explained to the audience that I hope that maybe one day it’ll be irrelevant when [I’m singing] ‘Hate bound by fear will unwind.’ When you say words like that, you realize that you’re in the middle of a movement.”

Greta Van Fleet are currently on tour, with their next show taking place on September 3 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. They are set to make stops in New York City, Boston, Cleveland, Amsterdam, London and more. Visit here for any remaining tickets.