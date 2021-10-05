Check out Griff’s new cover of ABBA’s ‘Take A Chance On Me’

Griff has shared a cover of ABBA‘s classic track ‘Take A Chance On Me’ – you can watch the video below.

The BRITs Rising Star winner took on the 1978 single as part of Swedish station Sveriges Radio‘s ‘P3 Session’. She also performed a stripped-back version of her track ‘One Night’, which came out back in August.

For her ABBA cover, Griff began singing a capella before plucking on an acoustic guitar. She was joined by Stockholm Strings for the special rendition. ‘One Night’, meanwhile, saw the artist deliver a stripped-back solo performance.

Advertisement

Check out both clips here:

Griff covered ‘The Winner Takes It All’ with Nina Nesbitt earlier this year, when she explained she had been “listening to [ABBA] loads during lockdown”. The pair teamed up for Griff’s ‘Against The Clock’ series, in which she has “one hour to create, reproduce and reinvent a song”.

Meanwhile, Griff recently gave Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ an electro-pop spin for Spotify Singles. “[I] changed up the chords, did new drums, just had fun playing around with it,” she explained.

Griff’s debut mixtape, ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, arrived in June. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Over her debut mixtape’s seven songs she tackles fracturing relationships (‘Black Hole’), how one person can feel like home (‘Shade of Yellow’) and celebrates somebody who doesn’t know how great they really are (‘Walk’).

Advertisement

“The lyrics to each are honest and specific to Griff’s experiences, but offered in a way to encourage listeners to find their own resonance.”