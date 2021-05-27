Listen to Griff’s optimistic new track ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’

Griff has released a new track called ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ – you can listen to it below.

The singer-songwriter, who won this year’s BRITs Rising Star award, is set to release her debut mixtape on June 11 via Warner.

Premiering as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 this evening (May 27), the forthcoming collection’s title track was written and produced by Griff over the course of the coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

The anthemic song finds the artist overcoming obstacles and beginning to have faith in herself, singing on one verse: “I didn’t think I’d get back up again / I didn’t think I’d be ok / Cus, you know it’s easy when you’re young / To bounce back and whatever / You just bounce back like it never happened.”

The themes explored on ‘One Foot…’ are represented on the black-and-white cover art to Griff’s new mixtape, which sees her walk atop a tightrope. In a press release, she said the project is about “that feeling that you could fall at any second”.

“I’ve also produced the majority of this mixtape – I heard a stat that 2 per cent of music producers are women, and so it feels important that as a young female in the music industry I should empower myself and continue to properly do it,” she explained.

“It was challenging, but I hope in doing so ‘One Foot In Front of The Other’ feels like a raw, emotional and unpolished body of work.”

You can pre-order/pre-save the mixtape here and see its tracklist below.

Advertisement

1. ‘Black Hole’

2. ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’

3. ‘Shade Of Yellow’

4. ‘Heart Of Gold’

5. ‘Remembering My Dreams’

6. ‘Earl Grey’

7. ‘Walk’

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at this month’s BRIT Awards, Griff said she was “really proud of the seven songs” featured on the release and said that she’d be heading out on tour in October.

“I only did one headline show and that was 200 people and now the next live [show] is the O2 Arena,” she told NME. “So I haven’t really got into the stride of doing live shows but hopefully we’re going to try and put on something that’s uplifting, unforgettable and the production is equally as good as the music.”

Griff will play:

October 20 – Dublin, Academy Green Room

October 22 – Glasgow, King Tuts

October 23 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

October 25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy 3

October 27 – London, Heaven