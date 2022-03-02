Griff and Sigrid win Best Collaboration at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Griff and Sigrid have won Best Collaboration at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 this evening (March 2) for their song ‘Head On Fire’.

They beat out collabs from Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar (‘Family Ties’), Coldplay and BTS (‘My Universe’), FKA twigs and The Weeknd (‘Tears In The Club’), and Rina Sawayama and Elton John (‘Chosen Family’).

“Thank you so, much this is an incredible honour,” Sigrid said on the podium while collecting the award from presenters Jessie and Lennie Ware.

“I really love this collaboration because nowadays there’s a lot of competition and comparison especially in pop music and for girls in music,” added Griff.

“I love that we could get together and do this, so this is to all my girls out there.”

Griff and Sigrid also performed ‘Head On Fire’ live at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which is ongoing at O2 Academy Brixton.

Last year, before they released the single, Sigrid opened up about her admiration for Griff in an interview with NME.

“I definitely see parts of myself in Griff a bit, it’s really nice to know there are other girls doing the same thing and we can talk about stuff whenever – it’s a supportive gang,” she said.

She added: “Griff and I decided to meet up and write a little bit together recently, which was fun. Of course we wanted to be in the studio and see what happened there, but it was also really nice to hang out and chat about how things are going and how we’re feeling.”

Griff also received this year’s NME Radar Award, an honour reserved for emerging acts making waves in music today.

“NME have been there from day one supporting what I do and what I have to say and that’s always meant so so much,” Griff said of the honour. “A big thank you to everyone at NME for your support and for this award.”

Others due to perform at the ongoing BandLab NME Awards 2022 include Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and Bring Me The Horizon, who will close the show.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.