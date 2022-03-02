Griff wins NME Radar Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Griff has picked up the NME Radar Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The award was presented by Griff’s ‘Head On Fire’ collaborator Sigrid, who stopped Griff after the pair’s performance on the night, declaring: “I’ve got one more thing for you” before running to retrieve the trophy.

“I count it as a privilege that every day I get to do this,” Griff said upon receiving the award.

Griff was presented her trophy just after she and Sigrid performed their collaborative single ‘Head On Fire’ at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. The song is also nominated for Best Collaboration alongside Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay and BTS, FKA Twigs and The Weeknd, and Rina Sawayama and Elton John.

NME 100 alumnus Griff joins the likes of Beabadoobee, Pale Waves and Fat White Family as an NME Radar Award winner.

Other winners at the ongoing BandLab NME Awards 2022 so far include Lorde (Best Song In The World for ‘Solar Power’) and CHVRCHES and Robert Smith (Best Song By A UK Artist for ‘How Now To Drown’). The ceremony is hosted this year by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr.

Besides Griff and Sigrid, only Sam Fender has performed at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 so far. Yet to take the stage are CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, BERWYN, Rina Sawayama and Bring Me The Horizon.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.