Grimes discusses new album, health issues and “ten thousand cancellations”

Grimes has taken to social media to update fans on forthcoming new musical releases, leaving her record label, and a recent health scare, among other subjects.

The Canadian artist promised new music arriving on September 30, stating that her new album was finished and now simply “waiting on approvals for [the] next single and mixing”. Asked if the record, reportedly called ‘Book 1’ according to an earlier interview, is still about AI lesbianism, Grimes replied that it was “about militarised AI courtesans among other things”.

The record also appears likely to include a contribution from Jennie from BLACKPINK, confirming rumours after the K-pop star appeared in the video for ‘Shingami Eyes’ and were spotted together in 2021. “Jennie taught me many lessons,” she wrote. It also seems that the release date of ‘Sci-Fi’, a forthcoming collaborative track with The Weeknd, “depends on Abel [Tesfaye] and Columbia”.

Advertisement

Grimes added that earlier in the year she had an “intense medical situation” and is “just getting back to health,” though did not clarify the nature of the situation.

Yes it’s about militarized ai courtesans among other things — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 13, 2022

Depends on Abel and Columbia but , I had a rly intense medical situation in the spring so I am relishing the delay tbh. The delay is kinda convenient cuz I’m just getting back to health — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 13, 2022

Jennie taught me many lessons — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 13, 2022

I will say I have lost every last available fuck in my body via my ten thousand cancellations over the past few years haha — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 13, 2022

Elsewhere, the artist – whose real name is Claire Boucher – spoke about seeing out her time with current label Columbia. “[Going to] fulfil my Columbia commitments then go rogue and just release as I please,” she wrote.

Advertisement

The series of comments were posted underneath a photo of Grimes with Elon Musk. In response to a fan replying “I admire your courage!” to the post, Grimes added that she has “lost every last available fuck in my body via my ten thousand cancellations over the past few years.”

Last month (August 24), Grimes hit out at journalists who she claims are “stalking” and attempting to “dox” her and her children in an attempt to “get at” her former partner, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.