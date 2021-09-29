Grimes has joked about her plans to build a “lesbian space commune” following her split from Elon Musk.

The Canadian artist – real name Claire Boucher – separated from the SpaceX CEO earlier this month after three years together, with Musk explaining that the pair “still love each other” and remain on “great terms”.

During a new interview with Page Six, Grimes said: “I’ll be colonising [one of Jupiter’s moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.”

The comment appears to be in reference to Musk’s $178million SpaceX contract with NASA to help the latter reach Europa – which has 79 moons – to find out if it is inhabitable. Per NASA’s official website, the ‘Europa Clipper’ mission will launch in October 2024.

Boucher previously spoke about her desire to “colonise Mars”. Musk hopes SpaceX will get humans to the planet by 2026, explaining last year that he was “highly confident” the company will achieve the feat.

During a 2020 interview with The Face, Grimes said: “I guess I’d like to upload my consciousness, and then when it’s technologically possible, have my consciousness live in some kind of humanoid vessel that can speak and move freely, and then that body can go to Mars and other planets with my mind inside it.”

Over the summer the artist explained that her next album would be a “space opera” centred around a lesbian AI being. She recently claimed that the ‘Miss Anthropocene’ follow-up will be “by far [her] greatest work”.

Grimes said earlier this year that her and Musk’s child X AE A-XII is already making music, describing the material as “super fire”.