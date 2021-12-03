Check out Grimes’ clubby new single ‘Player Of Games’

Grimes has shared a new track called ‘Player Of Games’ – you can listen to it below.

The Canadian artist – real name Claire Boucher – teased the clubby, synth-heavy single earlier this week, posting its release date (December 3) alongside a binary code on social media.

‘Player Of Games’ arrives with a typically futuristic official lyric video, which was directed by Anton Tammi. According to Grimes, the song serves as the first chapter of her new “Book 1 era”. It also features in the latest instalment of the video game Rocket League.

“Baby, would you still love me/ Out on Europa/ Or will you forget?/ Baby, how can I compare/ To the adventure out there,” Grimes sings in the first verse, before referencing “the cold expanse of space“.

Tune in here:

It comes after Boucher shared a new track titled ‘Love’ on Instagram back in September. At the time, she explained it was written “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment” she’d received from the paparazzi following her split from Elon Musk.

Grimes had previously teased that her forthcoming new album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’ – was “by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done”, adding: “I actually just made the last song for it two nights ago.”

Boucher recently launched an “AI girl group” called NPC with ‘A Drug From God’, a collaborative track with producer and DJ Chris Lake. Per a press release, the project will also allow Grimes to “create as other people in order to reduce the psychic pain of being in the public eye”.