Grimes says her new song is “about having to defeat Azealia Banks when she tried to destroy my life”

Grimes has debuted a number of new songs during a set for Australian virtual reality festival Splendour XR.

During the set at 3.30pm BST Sunday July 25 (12.30am AEST Monday July 26), dubbed the Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta) set, the artist played five unreleased tracks: ‘Shinigami Eyes’, ‘Love Is A Drug From God’ with Chris Lake, ‘100 Percent Tragedy’, ‘Utopia’ and ‘Player of Games’. A number of the tracks had previously been teased by Grimes on social media.

The set was also streamed on her Discord server. Listen to the full set below:

On ‘100 Percent Tragedy’, Grimes explained on Discord the track was “about having to defeat Azealia Banks when she tried to destroy my life”, referencing a 2018 incident when Banks allegedly spent days at Elon Musk’s house, making accusations against him on social media.

As Stereogum reports, Banks was quick to respond to the new song, saying “Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me”.

“I think it’s bitterness cuz she doesn’t have the musical capacity I have. Everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that … while everything I do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo,” she said in a now-deleted Instagram story.

“Starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on Discord.”

In earlier months, Grimes has described her follow-up to 2020’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’ as a “space opera” centred around a lesbian AI being.

“It’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity – overcome by the machines,” Grimes said.