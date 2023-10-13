Grrrl Gang announce Australia and Asia tour dates

Indonesian indie pop trio and recent NME The Cover stars Grrrl Gang have announced a new tour of Australia and Asia kicking off soon – see the full list of tour dates below.

READ MORE: Grrrl Gang are the Indonesian trio making irresistible indie pop

Yesterday (October 13), the trio of Angeeta Sentana, Edo Alventa and Akbar Rumandung took to social media to announce the tour, which will see them perform three dates in Sydney, Australia, before heading over to Asia for a run of shows including stops in Singapore, the Philippines and more.

On October 20, Grrrl Gang will perform at the Pleasures Playhouse in Sydney as part of SXSW Australia. The following day, the will perform two shows, one at the Fusebox Stage and the other at the Chippo Hotel in Sydney.

Advertisement

Following a short break, Grrrl Gang will kick off their Asia tour in Singapore on November 4, before performing in Taipei, Taiwan on November 6. November 10 will see them perform in Manila, Philippines before taking on Hanoi, Vietnam two days later. The trio will end their run of Asia shows with five shows in Japan between November 14 and November 18 – consisting of shows in Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto and Osaka.

Tickets to the band’s Singapore concert are on sale now and can be purchased here. The show also features performances from Indonesia’s Bedchamber and Glyph Talk as well as Singapore’s Carpet Golf, Subsonic Eye and Intermission.

Grrrl Gang’s Australia and Asia 2023 tour dates are:

October:

20 – Sydney, Australia – Pleasures Playhouse, SXSW

21 – Sydney, Australia – Fusebox Stage, SXSW

21 – Sydney, Australia – The Chippo Hotel, SXSW

November:

04 – Singapore – Phil’s Performing Arts Center

06 – Taipei, Taiwan – Revolver

10 – Manila, Philippines – Balcony Music House

12 – Hanoi, Vietnam – Hanoi Rock City

14 – Tokyo, Japan – Moon Romantic

15 – Nagoya, Japan – KD Japon

16 – Kyoto, Japan – UrBANGUILD

17 – Osaka, Japan – Hokage

18 – Osaka, Japan – Shonben Fest

The band, who were on the stars of NME‘s The Cover last week (October 2), released their debut album ‘Spunky!’ on September 22. The record scored a four-star review from NME‘s Max Pilley, who wrote: “Grrrl Gang’s music and sound might be direct and uncomplicated, but ‘Spunky!’ is an emotionally sophisticated album that suggests that Indonesia has its hands on some new stars.” Check out the band’s specially curated playlist to accompany The Cover here.