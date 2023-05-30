Grrrl Gang announce debut album ‘Spunky!’, share title track

Indonesia indie-pop trio Grrrl Gang have finally announced their anticipated debut album, ‘Spunky!’.

Announced today (May 30), the upcoming record is previewed by its title track ‘Spunky!’, which comes with its own accompanying music video. In the video, an introverted girl attends a party, hoping to break out of her shyness. While watching Grrrl Gang perform, she imagines herself as the band’s lead, Angee Sentana, the suave, confident opposite of her introverted self.

Watch the music video for Grrrl Gang’s ‘Spunky!’ below.

Sentana said of the title track via a press statement, explaining that it was inspired by her personal experience during a manic episode: “I feel like I’m on top of the world, untouchable. I do things without thinking, always chasing after that feeling of instant gratification. I feel extra confident in myself — to a point of grandiose thinking — and that I could do anything.”

Grrrl Gang’s debut record is due for release on September 22 via Green Island Music. ‘Spunky!’ will also be distributed by Kill Rock Stars in the United States, Trapped Animal Records in the United Kingdom and Big Romantic Records in Japan and Taiwan.

Besides streaming platforms, the album will also be available on limited opaque pink, transparent orange and black vinyl as well as yellow cassette and CD. Pre-order your copy of Grrrl Gang’s debut album ‘Spunky!’ here.

A tracklist for ‘Spunky!’ has yet to be announced.

‘Spunky!’ marks Grrrl Gang’s first release since 2021’s ‘Honey, Baby’ EP, which includes their single of the same name and four covers and remixes by fellow Indonesian artists.