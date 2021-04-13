Grrrl Gang drop ‘Honey, Baby’ EP with four covers and remixes by fellow Indonesian artists

Indonesian indie-pop trio Grrrl Gang have released the ‘Honey, Baby’ EP, which includes their recent single of the same name and four covers and remixes by fellow Indonesian artists.

The new EP, organised by Grrrl Gang’s Indonesian label Kolibri Rekords, is available digitally on Bandcamp now. Limited copies of the EP are available in CD format on Tokopedia (for Indonesian fans).

The four acts who put their own spin on ‘Honey, Baby’ are punk band Dongker, metal artist Kaveman, experimental artist Yosugi (also known as producer BAP. and frontman of the band BAPAK.) and retro-pop singer-songwriter Vira Talisa.

Hear the original single and Dongker’s garage punk cover of ‘Honey, Baby’ below.

<a href="https://grrrlgang.bandcamp.com/album/honey-baby-ep">Honey, Baby EP by Grrrl Gang</a>

Where Dongker’s remix of the track is a two-and-a-half minute blast of energy, Kaveman’s rendition of ‘Honey, Baby’ features low, droning doom metal guitars while Vira Talisa offers a mellow take with soft keys. Yosugi’s remix of ‘Honey, Baby’, on the other hand, is a slow, atmospheric tune that changes the tone of the track entirely.

Grrrl Gang first released ‘Honey, Baby’ in mid-February. The song was the trio’s first new material since the release of their 2018 EP, ‘Not Sad, Not Fulfilled’. Its music video imagined what what could have been if Grrrl Gang had been able to tour the United States in 2020 – an actual plan that that fell through because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grrrl Gang has since performed for SXSW’s virtual festival last month. They also performed for NME’s Girls To The Front online show for International Women’s Day 2021.

The trio were also recently involved in a remix project similar to what they did on the ‘Honey, Baby’ EP – they recorded an indie rock remix of Indonesian hip-hop group Jogja Hip Hop Foundation’s ‘Kecap No. 1’ last month, which slotted alongside keroncong, reggae and dangdut takes on the song.