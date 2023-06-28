Grrrl Gang share new music video for ‘Rude Awakening’

Indonesian indie-pop trio Grrrl Gang have released a new music video for their latest single, ‘Rude Awakening’.

Released today (June 28), ‘Rude Awakening’ marks the second single to be shared from the band’s upcoming anticipated debut album, ‘Spunky!’.

The music video for ‘Rude Awakening’ marks the second visual to drop from the band’s ‘Spunky!’ album cycle. However, the newly released music video serves as the first chapter in the band’s plans for a continuous movie.

In ‘Rude Awakening’, an introverted girl attends a house party, but is left ignored after her peers turn a blind eye to her attempts at connecting with them. She then retreats to a bathroom, where she reflects on what validation means to her and embraces her inner-strength.

Last month’s ‘Spunky!’ music video served as the movie’s second chapter. Watch the video for ‘Spunky!’ here.

Watch the music video for Grrrl Gang’s ‘Rude Awakening’ below.

Frontwoman Angeeta Sentana said of ‘Rude Awakening’ via a press statement: “I just hate feeling left behind, you know? And I hate it when I’m desperate for a listening ear, people just don’t care. But, on the flip side, I guess, I just didn’t realize that maybe my friends were just fed up with my shit.

Grrrl Gang’s debut record is due for release on September 22 via Green Island Music. ‘Spunky!’ will also be distributed by Kill Rock Stars in the United States, Trapped Animal Records in the United Kingdom and Big Romantic Records in Japan and Taiwan.

Besides streaming platforms, the album will also be available on limited opaque pink, transparent orange and black vinyl as well as yellow cassette and CD. Pre-order your copy of Grrrl Gang’s debut album ‘Spunky!’ here.

‘Spunky!’ marks Grrrl Gang’s first release since 2021’s ‘Honey, Baby’ EP, which includes their single of the same name and four covers and remixes by fellow Indonesian artists.