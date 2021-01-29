Grrrl Gang, Say Sue Me and Otoboke Beaver among Asian artists announced for SXSW Online 2021

Grrrl Gang, Say Sue Me and Otoboke Beaver are among a number of Asian artists named in the first wave of line-up announcements for SXSW Online 2021.

In place of an in-person event, the long-running Austin, Texas music festival and conference will go ahead virtually from March 16 to 20, announcing its first wave of artists earlier this week.

“This season’s slate of artists is every bit as international and genre-spanning in scope as past events,” wrote SXSW in its announcement. “The result will be a unique online experience where industry professionals and music lovers alike can discover an unparalleled range of artists and styles from around the world, expanding listeners’ horizons from their own homes.”

Indonesian indie band Grrrl Gang are so far the only Southeast Asian act on the 2021 lineup. South Korea is also represented by singer-songwriter AIRY, punk band Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, electronic duo HAEPAARY, indie rock band Say Sue Me, electronic group Y2K92 and experimental electronic duo TENGGER.

Every spring comes, I miss having barbecue and beer in Austin, struggling with jet lag…ok, we're playing on SXSW Online 2021 in March, but in our practice room. See you then! — 세이수미 Say Sue Me (@SaySueMe) January 27, 2021

SXSW 2021 artists from Taiwan include singer-songwriter Enno Cheng, punk rock band Fire EX. and electronic group NekoJam; Japanese indie pop band Hazy Sour Cherry and punk rock unit Otoboke Beaver will also perform.

Some of the bands above were due to perform at SXSW in March 2020, before it was cancelled at the last minute due to COVID-19. It was one of the first major music festivals in the US to be axed due to the pandemic.

Some of the 2021 Asian acts will perform as part of a showcase presented by Damnably Records: namely Grrrl Gang, Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, Otoboke Beaver, Say Sue Me and Hazy Sour Cherry.

SXSW has also announced this year’s showcases and presenters, which include non-profit organisation EQ Austin, Danish Roskilde Festival and music platform Taiwan Beats.

The previously announced lineup for the 2021 festival featured speakers include Queen Latifah, Mark Mothersbaugh, Wyclef Jean, Barry Jenkins and Samantha Bee.

The SXSW online pass is available at US$249 which allows access to conference keynotes and featured speakers; mentor sessions and workshops; film festival; music festival showcases and events; online exhibitions; and networking meet ups, among others.

Streaming is available via via web, mobile and the SXSW Online Connected TV app.