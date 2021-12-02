Watch the scenic music video for GSoul’s new English single ‘Natural’

GSoul has dropped a music video for his new single ‘Natural’, the title track of his new mini-album of the same name.

The music video for ‘Natural’ opens with GSoul standing in between two rock formations followed by a sequence of various shots of nature, soundtracked by gentle, acoustic instrumental and vocals performed by the singer. “Sometimes it hurts like growing pain / At times it makes me cry like the rain,” he croons on the chorus.

The ‘Natural’ EP includes five tracks, four of which are performed in English alongside a separate Korean version of its lead single. Notably, all the tracks included in the mini-album have been co-written and produced by GSoul.

GSoul dedicates the mini-album to his fans, telling NME: “I’m just really grateful to be able to give my fans new music. Thank you for being patient with me and always showing me so much love and support. Love.”

He also spoke about the messages he wished to convey through the release of ‘Natural’, saying that “this project really is my message to my fans about how much I love them and how I’ve been,” he said in a press release. “I think I used to just write and make music for me hoping someone would hear me.”

GSoul – real name Kim Ji-hyun – first made his debut as a soloist with JYP Entertainment in 2015 with the release of his debut EP ‘Coming Home’ after being discovered on Korean reality series Prodigy Growth 99%, however later joined the Jay Park-founded H1GHR Music in 2017.