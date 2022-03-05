Gucci Mane compares himself to Putin, Obama and Trump on ‘Publicity Stunt’

Gucci Mane has compared himself to Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin and former American Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama on new track ‘Publicity Stunt’ – check it out below.

On ‘Publicity Stunt’, Gucci Mane raps “Ain’t no disputin’, I kill like I’m Putin. Got a truck full of shooters, I move like I’m Trump. Soldiers stand guard for me like I’m Obama,” comparing himself to a trio of world leaders.

Elsewhere on the track, he responds to YoungBoy Never Broke Again who criticised Mane on his 2019 single ‘Make No Sense’ with the line “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006”.

“He tryna pull a publicity stunt. These rappers be pussy, they bleed once a month,” Gucci said in the opening verse of ‘Publicity Stunt. “Don’t speak on my name, don’t get put in a blunt. You can diss all you want, still won’t get a response,” he continued.

And while Mane didn’t mention YoungBoy Never Broke Again by name, he did end the track by repeating “I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006?”

Check out ‘Publicity Stunt’ below:

In January, Gucci Mane released ‘Rumors’ with Lil Durk and late last year, he shared ‘Long Live Dolph’ in tribute to Young Dolph who was shot and killed in Memphis last November as he entered a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies.

And back in 2020, Gucci Mane announced he was leaving Atlantic Records after calling them “polite racists”

The following month he spoke about the need for “more female rappers in the game,” and said his label The New 1017 would be “embracing the female artist. I’m gonna give female artists a chance It ain’t gonna be like, I’m starting my label and this gonna be my token female artist. No.”

In October of last year, YoungBoy – real name Kentrell Gaulden – said in an interview that a collaboration with Drake is “in the works”. “Me and Drake was really talkin’ ’bout ‘Top’, going ahead and getting the deal sealed with me and him linking up,” he said at the time, referencing his 2020 album.