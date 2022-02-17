Guddhist Gunatita celebrates his birthday on a beach in ‘GUDDS’ music video

Filipino rapper Guddhist Gunatita of rap crew 1096 Gang has released a laidback new single titled ‘GUDDS’ in celebration of his birthday.

The single, which arrived on major streaming platforms alongside a music video on February 15, sees Gunatita reflecting on the struggles he has been through even as he gives thanks for where he is today.

“Naalala ko pa dati trahedyang malupit / Nakuha kong tawanan kahit na masakit,” he raps in Tagalog as he and his friends enjoy a beach party in the music video: “I remember when I went through the cruelest tragedies / I still found it in me to laugh even when it hurt.”

Watch the music video for ‘GUDDS’, directed by Mike Gem Tolentino, below.

In a Facebook post celebrating his birthday and the release of the single, Gunatita wrote, “Thank you for all your love and your trust, and may we find success in our personal journeys in life.”

“Just trust the process my brothers and sisters, I still have so much I want to do in music, so much that I want to share with you in my music, thank you again since I owe where I am to all of you! Love you all see you soon when I give you new music.”

Gunatita released his most recent solo single ‘Ulan’ on December 3 before quickly following up with a feature spot on KJah’s track ‘Tahan Na’ alongside Ron Henley. He released his debut solo album ‘Metamorphosis’ in April 2021.

1096 Gang and Trvmata recently performed their 2021 track ‘BREAK THE LOOP’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus, coinciding with the group claiming their nomination plaques for the Wish Music Awards held in January 2022.

‘BREAK THE LOOP’ was 1096 Gang’s fifth release of 2021, and was soon followed by their latest release in December called ‘Marami Rami’. Prior to these songs, they launched the tracks ‘Buhay’, ‘Gawin’, ‘Matsalab’ and ‘IMOUT (Cypher 3)’ in the same year.