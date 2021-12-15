Guddhist Gunatita of 1096 Gang joins Loir in ethereal video for ‘Umaga’

R&B newcomer Loir has released a new video for her single ‘Umaga’, featuring Guddhist Gunatita of Filipino rap crew 1096 Gang.

Loir, who is expected to release an EP in 2022, teamed up with HavoMusic and Goodson for the track, which features minimalist beats buoyed by a vibrant acoustic guitar and strings. HavoMusic and Goodson worked together with Loir on ‘Sakay’ earlier this year in August.

Gunatita has also worked with Loir previously, as the pair co-wrote and performed the track ‘Dalampasigan’, which was released this year on Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

The pair feature in the new music video for ‘Umaga’, which was released yesterday (December 14), and sees Loir playing a diwata, or deity, who falls in love with a hunter played by Gunatita. The two chase each other through a picturesque rainforest before Gunatita catches up to Loir, and hand in hand, the two descend into the waters at the foot of a waterfall.

Watch the music video below.

‘Umaga’ is also the second in a series of narrative music videos that began with ‘Sakay’. The full narrative will be completed with the release of Loir’s 2022 EP.

Gunatita has had a prolific 2021, having recently released his latest solo single ‘Ulan’ on December 3 before quickly following up with a feature spot on KJah’s track ‘Tahan Na’ alongside Ron Henley. He also released his debut solo album ‘Metamorphosis’ back in April, and shot music videos for the tracks ‘Sige’, ‘Dndn’ and ‘Slifu’ before putting out two more solo tracks in ‘Ugat’ and ‘Manindigan’.

Advertisement

With 1096 Gang, he released the tracks ‘Gawin’ in April and ‘Matsalab’ in June.