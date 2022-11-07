Subsonic Eye, Mary Sue and more to perform at Singapore’s Guddies Music Festival this month

The lineup for this year’s inaugural Guddies Music Festival in Singapore has arrived.

The festival, organized by the Singapore-based gudjujus music collective, is slated to happen at the Somerset Skate Park on November 26. Subsonic Eye, Genesis Keeper, Daniel Sid, Sun Cell, Ridz Razali and Mary Sue are among the local acts performing at the event. Other booths and an art installation by Benedict Yu will also be present.

In an Instagram post announcing the lineup, the organisers shared that 10% of the proceeds will be donated to Samaritans of Singapore in commemoration of Men’s Health Awareness Month.

Early bird tickets are priced at SGD 13 and will be available from November 4 until November 11. General admission tickets are SGD 18 while door charge is SGD 20. Interested attendees can also avail of a “Group Of 4” ticket bundle promo of SGD15 per pax. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite.

In other news, Subsonic Eye recently announced their latest EP, ‘Melt The Wax.’ It is slated to be their first release under US-based indie label, Topshelf Records. The EP will premiere on November 17. The band are set to perform for the first time in Japan this December, with two stops in Tokyo and one in Osaka.

Mary Sue also released his first collaboration with Singaporean rapper ABANGSAPAU earlier this year, titled ‘HERE I AM.’ The two-track EP follows his debut album, ‘KISSES OF LIFE’ which premiered in February of this year as well as his sophomore record, ‘VOICE MEMOS ACROSS A COUPLE BODIES OF WATER‘ in June.

The lineup for Guddies Music Festival is:

Subsonic Eye

Mary Sue

Sun Cell

Daniel Sid

Genesis Keefer

Ridz Razali