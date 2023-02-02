GudFest adds Sum 41 to lineup, announces shift to single-day format

GudFest has announced Sum 41 for its 2023 lineup, alongside a shift to a single-day format in March.

Yesterday (February 1), the Indonesian festival announced the addition of the Canadian punk band for its 2023 edition on social media. They will be playing alongside local alternative rock acts NTRL and Summerlane, and other acts which are yet to be announced.

In a separate post, the festival announced its shift towards a one-day format taking place on March 19 in Jakarta’s Sumantri Brojonegoro Stadium, in place of the two-day festival previously announced for March 18 and 19 at the ‘GudFest Island’ located near the Gelora Bung Karno area.

The lengthy statement did not specify a reason behind the change, though the short planning timeline appeared to significantly affect the organizers: “Because we have to prep as soon as possible this short period of time, where GUDFriends will always be part of the most important part of this music festival.” The festival has also stated that refunds for its postponed 2022 edition are in the midst of being processed, and that they would be completed “as soon as possible”.

The post also stated that the festival will be held twice in 2023, with the second iteration taking place in November. A lineup for the November festival has yet to be announced.

Presale tickets for the March edition of GudFest are now selling for IDR499.905 via Tokopedia.

In November, GudFest announced the postponement of its 2022 edition – originally scheduled for November 18-20 – to March 2023, due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The festival expressed that the 2023 lineup would likely change, due to scheduling conflicts with artists including CHVRCHES, who announced their withdrawal shortly after the postponement was announced.

GudFest 2022 was also originally slated to feature a host of international and local acts including Australian singer-songwriter Ruel, American indie pop staple Lauv, emo veteran Dashboard Confessional, and Indonesian acts Reality Club, Vira Talisa, Mocca, Oslo Ibrahim and more.