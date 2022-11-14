GudFest announces postponement, CHVRCHES pull out of festival

Jakarta music festival GudFest has announced the postponement of its November event to March next year, which comes with a reshuffling of the festival lineup.

The festival, originally scheduled to take place this weekend from November 18-20, will now take place on March 18 and 19 due to “unforeseen circumstances”, festival organisers announced on social media earlier today (November 14).

GudFest organisers released a statement revealing that the festival will also be moved from Jakarta’s Madya Stadium to the ‘GudFest Island’ near the Gelora Bung Karno area for the March event. The organisers have also cautioned that due to the new dates, the festival’s lineup is also likely to change.

With a heavy heart, we sincerely apologize and announce that #GUDFEST2022 postponed. #GUDFEST2022 is now reschedule to the next year on 18 to 19 March 2023. We’ll keep you update for more details. pic.twitter.com/BUxNlnrfmd — GUDlive (@gudlive) November 14, 2022

As a result of the postponement, CHVRCHES have confirmed that they will no longer appear at GudFest’s event in March 2023.

The band announced on social media earlier today (November 14) that they would be unable to perform at the festival’s new dates on March 18 and 19 due to “conflicting tour dates”. “We’re extremely disappointed to no longer be able to attend,” the band wrote, adding that they hope to make it to Jakarta soon.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, GUDFest has postponed this year's festival to 18-19 March, 2023. We're extremely disappointed to no longer be able to attend due to conflicting tour dates and hope to make it to Jakarta soon. For refunds & more info visit https://t.co/bl1ZAKr8hs — CHVRCHES (@CHVRCHES) November 14, 2022

Fans can now request refunds for purchased tickets, with the condition that their identification matches the identification used for purchasing tickets. The refund period will close on December 2, and funds will be transferred within 30 to 60 working days once the period closes. Tickets for the postponed festival will not be honoured.

Ticket holders can request for refunds here.

Australian singer-songwriter Ruel, American musician Lauv and emo veterans Dashboard Confessional were also previously announced for the festival. Among the Indonesian acts that were set to take to the stage at the festival were Reality Club, Faye Risakotta, Vira Talisa, Mocca, Fariz RM, The Young and the Dangerous, Cantika Abigail, Gangga, Morad, and Oslo Ibrahim.

The inaugural edition of GudFest was first held in 2019, and featured iKON, New Hope Club, Zion T, FUR, and more.