Guns N’ Roses announce new four-song EP ‘Hard Skool’

Guns N’ Roses have announced the forthcoming arrival of a new EP, ‘Hard Skool’, days after releasing the title track.

Arriving on February 25, ‘Hard Skool’ will mark the first new record from Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan together in 28 years. Slash and McKagan rejoined the band in 2016, after leaving following their 1993 studio album, ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

In addition to the title track, released last Friday (September 24), the four-track record will include their August single ‘Absurd’ – written during their ‘Chinese Democracy’ sessions – and live renditions of ’90s track ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘You’re Crazy’ from their debut album. A 7-inch vinyl of the EP will be released from June 24, containing ‘Hard Skool’ and a live recording of ‘Absurd’.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, McKagan indicated that a new album was on the way, but said the band like to keep a sense of mystery.

“There’s never been a direct schedule on how we do things. I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities of that, of course,” he told Trunk Nation.

“The album is real. But the fun part and the cool part about Guns N’ Roses is we don’t really talk about it. What happens next just happens.”

Guns N’ Roses reportedly performed ‘Hard Skool’ for the first time over the weekend during a concert in Baltimore. The band are currently touring the US, and are expected to tour the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand throughout 2022.

Guns N’ Roses ‘Hard Skool’ EP tracklist:

1. ‘Hard Skool’

2. ‘Absurd’

3. ‘Don’t Cry (Live)’

4. ‘You’re Crazy (Live)’