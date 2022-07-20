Guns N’ Roses announce Bangkok concert this November

Guns N’ Roses have announced a concert in Bangkok this November.

The show at SCG Stadium – or Thunderdome Stadium in Muang Thong Thani – on Wednesday November 9 joins the GN’R concert announced for Singapore earlier today. That show will take place at the Singapore National Stadium on November 12.

Prices for reserved seating begin at THB4,000 and go up to THB6,500 while free standing tickets are priced at THB5,500 and THB7,000.

Advance ticket sales to GNR’s Bangkok concert – their first in the city since 2017, when they made their live debut – begin next Tuesday (July 26) at 11am local time. General sales start two days later (July 28) on Ticketmelon.

Bangkok, we're coming back for one incredible night! pic.twitter.com/fRZidYGYrM — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 20, 2022

So far, Guns N’ Roses’ Asia-Pacific tour dates will take them to Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand over November and December 2022.

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses were forced to call off a concert in Glasgow. Frontman Axl Rose shared an update on his health afterward, revealing that he had “been following Dr’s orders, getting rest w/a vocal coach n’ sorting our r sound issues”. The band proceeded to perform in Munich the following night.

Other concerts and festivals on Thailand’s calendar in the coming months include Wonderfruit, Sigur Rós, SEVENTEEN, Calum Scott and Justin Bieber.