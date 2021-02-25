Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan shares track from his teenage band The Living

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has shared a track by his teenage band The Living – listen below.

The musician, 57, formed the punk-rock group in Seattle when he was just 15 years old. On April 16, a previously unreleased album from the band called ‘The Living – 1982’ will arrive via Loosegroove Records – a Seattle label co-owned by Pearl Jam‘s Stone Gossard.

Previewing the project is a rough-around-the-edges, sub-three-minute thrasher called ‘Two Generation Stand’, which begins with the lyrics: “Looking at me like I’m some sort of freak / I think your sort of a bastard / Take to the street, you’re lookin’ at me / Makin your money faster“.

McKagan played guitar for The Living alongside singer John Conte, bassist Todd Fleischman and drummer Greg Gilmore.

“It doesn’t matter what year this music was recorded cause it is undeniable …. but the fact that Duff, Greg, Todd and John created these fully realised songs in 1982 gives credence to the idea that this band, The Living, are ground zero for the Seattle sound,” Gossard explained.

McKagan added: “Would this even ever get out of our basement? We had something magical then, and it was ours, so who gives a fuck!”

‘Two Generation Stand’ arrives with an accompanying official lyric video comprised of shots depicting Seattle landmarks as well as archive performance footage and images.

You can pre-order/pre-save ‘The Living – 1982’ here now.

